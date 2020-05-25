NEWTON (CBS) — A Newton man who recently lost both of his parents is speaking out after his father’s name was featured on the front page of The New York Times. Sunday’s edition listed the names of 1,000 people who died from the coronavirus – a somber dedication representing just 1% of the U.S. death toll.
One of the names on the front page was Bernie Seckler. He died at an assisted living facility in April at 95 years old. His wife Evelyn died there three days later.
Stephen Seckler said he’s thankful that neither of his parents suffered.
“It was very, very sad, there’s no explaining what it’s like to lose your parents, but again, my parents both lived very long lives and they weren’t suffering.”
Bernie Seckler was a math reader at Recording for the Blind for 20 years. Stephen said his father did the crossword in the Sunday Times and would have loved being in the newspaper.