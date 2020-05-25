CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose by 50 on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 4, 197, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
One death, a Hillsborough County woman who was 60 or older, was also reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 210, or 5% of cases.
Several cases are still under investigation, and six of the cases are in individuals younger than 18. Of the new cases, 16 are from Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, one is from Merrimack County, 7 are from Rockingham County, two are from Cheshire County, three are from Strafford County, 18 are from Manchester and three are from Nashua.
There was one new hospitalization, bringing the hospitalization total to 420, or 10%.
Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors.