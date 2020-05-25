BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials announced 596 new coronavirus cases and 44 more deaths in Massachusetts on Monday. The Department of Public Health said there have now been 93,271 total cases with 6,416 deaths in the state.
There have been 540,561 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 8,188 new tests reported in the last 24 hours.
As of Monday, there are 2,132 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 37 patients from Sunday. There are 576 patients are currently in ICU.
A total of XXX residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Monday, XXX residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 20,539 followed by Suffolk County with 17,480 cases, and Essex County with 13,575.
There have been 16,513 cases in people under 30, 42,187 cases in people between 30-59, 12,196 cases in people between 60-69, and 22,124 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.