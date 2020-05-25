



BOSTON (CBS) — Nobody knows exactly what the NFL will look like this year, but it does appear as though the NFL will do everything possible to make sure that a season does indeed happen.

With that in mind, Steve Burton asked ESPN’s Mike Reiss on “Sports Final” to list the five most important Patriots for the 2020 season. That list is below, along with some quick explanations, while Reiss’ full reasoning is in the video above.

5. N’Keal Harry, WR

“I feel like with their young receivers, we need to see some development with them. … With a transition on offense, the idea of getting N’Keal Harry into the mix right away, showing what he can do alongside Julian Edelman and others, I look at him as a key player for the Patriots.”

4. Devin Asiasi, TE

“I think he has a chance to be their No. 1 tight end. … Why I think he is on this list at number four is the opportunity. He can be their No. 1 guy if he comes in and puts it all together. … I just think Asiasi has a chance to really come in and help transform this offense.”

3. Chase Winovich, DE

“Chase Winovich has a chacne to be the new Kyle Van Noy. He was a sub package player last year. If he can become a three-down or even four-down player for the Patriots, I think that’d be a key piece for the defense as they look to transition and fill some of the voids that they lost in free agency.”

2. David Andrews, C

“Bringing him back is to me a key piece for that offensive line, to come together and be a strength of the offense. … Getting David Andrews back, keeping him healthy throughout the season, will help them sort of establish that identity up front.”

1. Jarrett Stidham, QB

“They need to find out what they have in Jarrett stidham. Ideally, what they have is the next guy. But they need to find that out, because if he’s not the next guy, that will help shape their future, starting in 2021 going forward.”