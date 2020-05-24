BOSTON (CBS) – Fans hoping to spend their Sunday watching Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson versus Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in “The Match II’ will have to wait a little bit longer.
The foursome was scheduled to tee off in “The Match II: Champions For Charity” around 3 p.m. at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. But Mother Nature has other ideas.
Due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area, the match is now scheduled for a 3:45 p.m. “optimistic” start time, according to Golf.com. Poor weather is expected for much of the day Sunday.
Golf.com reported that according to the PGA’s website, if the match can’t be played on Sunday, it would be held Monday.
The star-studded group is playing the event to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts, benefiting Direct Relief, the American Red Cross, Save Small Business and the All In Challenge.