BOSTON (CBS) — The Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial in Boston’s South End was found vandalized this Memorial Day weekend.
The state was found with what appeared to be oil poured on it and a flag was ripped down.
Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn said the vandalism is upsetting.
“It seems like it was intentional on the eve of Memorial Day week. It’s a terrible insult to the Puerto Rican community, Puerto Rican veterans community, but to all veterans that pay the supreme sacrifice for our country,” Flynn told WBZ-TV.
City crews are working to repair the memorial and the incident is under investigation.
The memorial was unveiled back in 2013 and it was the first statue in the country to honor service members from Puerto Rico.