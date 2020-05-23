SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) — To honor fallen soldiers this Memorial Day weekend, the Military Friends Foundation has erected a “Hero’s Salute” tribute in front of Swampscott Town Hall. The display features placards with photos and stories about Massachusetts service-members who have lost their lives in military service since Sept. 11, 2001.
A wreath for each branch of service was also placed to honor the more than 37,000 Massachusetts service-members who have given their lives since the Revolutionary War. Swampscott Scouts BSA Troop 53 and Girl Scouts of Ocean Bay joined the Military Friends Foundation to set-up the tribute Friday night.
“Our solemn purpose is to honor the memories of those we have lost, and to let their families know that we will never forget the service and sacrifice of their hero,” said Sarah Sweeney, Executive Director of the Military Friends Foundation, in a news release.
The display will be available for the public to view through Memorial Day. All are asked to follow social distancing, face covering guidelines and other safety measures.
The Military Friends Foundation was established after 9/11 to support Massachusetts military families. The organization also established the COVID-19 MA Military Relief Fund, which has provided more than $100,000 in recent weeks to local military families.