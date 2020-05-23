BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials announced 773 new coronavirus cases and 76 more deaths in Massachusetts on Saturday. The Department of Public Health said there have now been 91,662 total cases with 6,304 deaths in the state.
There have been 520,986 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 9.342 new tests reported in the last 24 hours.
As of Saturday, there are 2,237 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 86 patients from Friday. There are 610 patients are currently in ICU.
A total of 19,506 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Saturday, 3,853 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 20,232 followed by Suffolk County with 17,291 cases, and Essex County with 13,334.
There have been 16,081 cases in people under 30, 41,539 cases in people between 30-59, 12.020 cases in people between 60-69, and 21,758 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.