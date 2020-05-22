Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI Ring Sells For Over $1 Million At All In Challenge AuctionSomeone is now the proud owner of a fancy Super Bowl LI ring.

What To Watch For When Brady, Manning, Woods & Mickelson Tee Off In 'The Match II'Sure, we'll get to see some golf. But we're tuning in for the trash talk between some fierce competitors.

Fullback Or Superback? Danny Vitale Touts Versatility As Biggest Strength For PatriotsWhile Danny Vitale is a bit of a different player than James Develin, he understands that he was brought in to play a very important -- if underrated -- role in the Patriots' offense.

Patriots' Lawrence Guy Donates Week's Worth Of Meals To Families In WorcesterSince signing with the Patriots in 2017, Lawrence Guy has not only been an integral part of the New England defensive line, but also the community. The defensive tackle stepped up in a huge way Thursday to help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

All About Some Spit: Kendrick Perkins Explains Why Paul Pierce And LeBron James Hate Each OtherPaul Pierce has never liked LeBron and the feeling was mutual very early in James' career. And it all started with some saliva.