BOSTON (CBS) — Someone is now the proud owner of a fancy Super Bowl LI ring. It only cost them a cool $1,025,000.
At least that large sum of cash went to a great cause. The ring now has a new owner after Patriots owner Robert Kraft put it up for auction as part of the All In Challenge, which helps raise money to feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
That winning bidder can now show off a ring from the most exciting Super Bowl ever. The championship bling is made up of 283 diamonds to commemorate New England’s historic comeback from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons for the franchise’s fifth title. It will be quite the conversation starter for the winning bidder.
As for Kraft, he’ll have to make do with his five other Super Bowl rings as Patriots owner. (Unless Vladimir Putin still has one, in which case Kraft is down to just four.)