BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials announced 805 new coronavirus cases and 80 more deaths in Massachusetts on Friday. The Department of Public Health said there have now been 90,889 total cases with 6,228 deaths in the state.
There have been 511,664 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 10,158 new tests reported in the last 24 hours.
As of Friday, there are 2,323 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 73 patients from Thursday. There are 628 patients are currently in ICU.
A total of 19,305 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Friday, 3,807 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 20,085 followed by Suffolk County with 17,180 cases, and Essex County with 13,221.
There have been 15,850 cases in people under 30, 41,229 cases in people between 30-59, 11,935 cases in people between 60-69, and 21,628 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.