My Dad Is A Superhero: BC's Ryan Betro Details His Father's Recovery From COVID-19Boston College defensive tackle Ryan Betro gave the world something to smile about Thursday night, sharing video of his father, Richard, being released from Brigham And Women's hospital after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. He shared his father's long battle and recovery with WBZ-TV's Dan Roche.

All Elite Keeping Wrestlers Safe As Double Or Nothing ApproachesAll Elite Wrestling looks to blow the roof off at Double or Nothing, while practicing safe social distancing and not allowing fans to attend.

New England Bishop Takes Tongue-In-Cheek Shot At Tom Brady's Super Bowl Chances With BucsA Roman Catholic bishop in New England says not even a Hail Mary is going to help Tom Brady win a seventh Super Bowl championship now that he's with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Utah Jazz Hall Of Fame Head Coach Jerry Sloan Passes Away At 78Hall of Fame basketball coach Jerry Sloan passed away Friday at the age of 78.

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI Ring Sells For Over $1 Million At All In Challenge AuctionSomeone is now the proud owner of a fancy Super Bowl LI ring.