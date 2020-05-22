Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose by 81 Friday, bringing the state total to 4,014, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Five more deaths were also reported, bringing the state death toll to 204.
Of the people who died, two were women over 60 from Hillsborough County, one was a man over 60 from Hillsborough County, one was a man over 60 from Rockingham County and one was a man over 60 from Merrimack County.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of new cases with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 65% being women and 35% being men.
Fifteen new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 408, or 10%, of cases.