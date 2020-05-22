REVERE (CBS) — Friday’s sun and heat made it impossible for people to do what officials have been begging them to do.

“You are safer at home,” said Revere Mayor Brian Ariggo. “We are concerned about overcrowding at Revere Beach.”

Despite that, Revere Beach was crowded, though the mayor said it was much less so than it would have been any other year.

“Been waiting all winter for beach weather,” said Donna Albanese, who brought her family from Somerville. “I was up at 5:00 this morning packing my bags and stuff to get here.”

Orange barrels blocked the parking spots along Revere Beach Boulevard. Unlike most state park beaches, Revere will keep that parking restricted through Memorial Day.

In other Massachusetts cities and towns, like Scituate and Manchester-by-the-Sea, beaches are restricted to residents this weekend. In Gloucester, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken urged people to be respectful, but said there will be no policing on the beaches.

“We are not going to put the lifeguards — our wonderful young men and women are not going to be sitting there saying, ‘Call the mayor, call the DPW, call the police,’” she said. “They’ll be there, and they’ll call 911 if need be, but not because someone went over your towel. It’s not happening.”

State officials have issued beach guidelines asking groups to stay 12 feet apart, with no more than 10 people per group. They also want people to wear masks, and avoid gathering for games on the beach.