LITCHFIELD, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire institution reopens Friday, much sooner than many expected.

On Monday, Governor Chris Sununu announced outdoor attractions can open, and that surprised many of those business owners.

So, the staff at Mel’s Funway Park jumped into action.

“Like the rest of America, everybody was put on hold,” said co-owner Michael Accomando. He said the park has been making the necessary changes to comply with the times and customer comfortability.

“We will run the business same as we always have – safety first, fun second,” he said. “Everyone will be 10 feet separated from each other.”

The park’s indoor activities like laser tag and the arcade will be closed, and Mel’s is making sure families are safe on the attractions that remain open, and you can sanitize as you get on and off rides.

“The lines aren’t just next to each other, and even those have been separated so you have six to 10 feet between each person in the park,” Accomando said.

All clubs used for mini-golf will be sanitized and cleaned after each round.

Accomando said winning the public’s trust on safety is paramount.

“They want to make sure the facility is safe, and once word gets out that Mel’s Funway Park is running a safe operation, I think more people will come out,” he said.

The park expects to do about a third of its normal business.

“We’re hoping it allows people to escape, just for a little while,” Accomando said.