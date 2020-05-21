BOSTON (CBS) – Are your pets getting spoiled with you being home all the time? It might be time to get them ready for your return to work.
Many animal owners are concerned their furry friends might experience some anxiety when the time comes. Pets might be needier, bark more, destroy things or have more accidents.
Workers with the Animal Rescue League of Boston say starting back to a routine now can make all the difference.
“Take advantage of the time now, where, again, you are getting up at the same time, taking them out less frequently, giving them some time alone behind a gate, in a crate, something like that, just to get them back in the game again,” said Laney Nee, of the Animal Rescue League of Boston.
Other advice for dog owners? You might want to hire a dog walker if you don’t already have one, even if it’s just for a little while. It could help break up your dog’s day once you are back at work full time.