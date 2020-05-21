BOSTON (CBS) If you’re headed to the beach this holiday weekend, get ready for the “new normal” in the sand.

“People have been quarantining for a long time, and you know a little vitamin D never hurt anyone,” said Molly Ferrari, walking her puppy along Carson Beach.

Going to the beach isn’t what it used to be. Face masks are required when social distancing isn’t possible.

“Terrible! You can’t breathe,” said Honey Earner through her mask.

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay posted a video of what it looks like to draw a 12-foot circumference in the sand with a rake. That’s the distance state officials are asking people to keep between groups.

“These are just some of the sacrifices that we’re all having to make,” said the group’s Executive Director Chris Mancini. “If we all do this, if we draw a line in the sand and act responsibly and safely, we’re going to get to keep using them.”

Parking lots are currently blocked off, but Governor Charlie Baker has given the green light for them to open Memorial Day with new rules spelled out in a three-page letter on the state’s website. In addition to masks and spacing, groups are limited to 10 people. There will be no showers or water fountains. Visitors are asked to limit their loading and unloading time and stay 6 feet from lifeguards. Organized games on the beach are prohibited, and beach managers across the state have been put on notice to have employees ready to turn visitors away if beaches get too crowded.