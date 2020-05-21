BOSTON (CBS) — For 66-year-old David, hydroxychloroquine has been a game changer.

“I have arthritis in my hip and knees. Since I‘ve been taking it the pain has been much much less,” he said. “It definitely helped a lot with just plain walking.”

Newly retired, the former runner has been on the drug for more than a year, and he said he has never had a problem getting it until now.

“I’m very concerned. When I called my local CVS today they said they were out of stock,” he said. “Pharmacist told me they would text when and if they got it.“

The drug is used to treat lupus, malaria and rheumatoid arthritis. Demand for it first spiked earlier this year when it was touted as a possible treatment for COVID-19. At that time, in a letter to the vice president, The Arthritis Foundation and others voiced concern about a possible shortage.

Just this week, President Trump said he was taking the medication preventatively. But the Food and Drug administration has advised against taking hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19, for which it has not been proven to be an effective treatment for. But the FDA said doctors can prescribe it off label to treat other ailments.

“This is one of those drugs you take for life,” David said. “If I can’t get it or substitute it, I’m not sure what will happen.”

Late Thursday, David got a call that he would be able to pick up his medication from another pharmacy. But he said he’s concerned about what might happen the next time he needs his prescription filled.