(MARE) – Brianna is a fun teenage girl of Hispanic descent. Some of Brianna’s favorite activities are listening to music and reading. She also loves animals and has recently started to learn how to ride a horse. Brianna does a great job caring for young children, and she has expressed wanting a job working with children when she gets older. She is currently in high school where she has made friends and good relationships with many of her teachers.
Brianna is legally freed for adoption and can be placed in a one or two-parent home with or without other children. Brianna has stated she enjoys living in a suburban area versus somewhere that is rural or an inner-city. Interested families should be open to maintain four visits per year with Brianna’s siblings. She also has other relatives she would like to maintain contact with once placed.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.