Bruins' Bruce Cassidy On An NHL Return: 'Just Hopeful We Get A Chance To Play'Bruce Cassidy discussed the NHL's potential return, hoping the Bruins get a chance to finish what they started in 2020.

Terry Francona Shares Some Great Stories From Managing Michael Jordan On The Baseball DiamondFor one season, Michael Jordan tried to go from NBA superstar to MLB hopeful. Terry Francona was his manager in the minors, and has a few amazing stories to tell from that one season.

Chris Sale Is Very Excited About Having A 'New Elbow'Chris Sale is as extreme a competitor as they come. Yet against all odds, the left-hander is handling his temporary absence from baseball with aplomb.

New Book 'The Dynasty' Promises Exclusive Details On Brady, Belichick, KraftWhile a Patriots documentary isn't quite ready to air (give it another 20 years or so), fans will be able to get some of that unique access in a new book that's set to be released in September.

First Photos Emerge Of Tom Brady In Buccaneers Gear, Leading Workouts With TeammatesThe day has finally come. Tom Brady's move to Tompa Bay has become officially official.