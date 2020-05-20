MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (CBS) — The Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos in Connecticut are set to reopen on June 1, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribe announced Wednesday in a joint statement. Both have been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The casinos said in a statement it will be “catering to Connecticut and Rhode Island residents only,” but Foxwoods later clarified it will still allow visitors from Massachusetts and other states.
“There will be no immediate out-of-state marketing beyond Connecticut, but we welcome guests from all over to Foxwoods as we reopen on June 1,” Foxwoods said in a statement.
Neither casino will be allowing tour buses to bring guests.
There will be temperature scanners at all entrances and guests have to wear masks. Concert venues, buffets and poker rooms at both properties will remain closed. Restaurants will have takeout only.
The casinos said they will take steps to encourage physical distancing. They will be constantly disinfecting surfaces and replacing dice, tiles and cards used for table games.
Massachusetts casinos do not yet have a date for reopening. They are in “Phase 3” of Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan.