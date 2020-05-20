BOSTON (CBS) — Fifty ambulances will travel from Worcester’s UMass Medical Center to Boston’s Fenway Park Wednesday in a show of appreciation for paramedics, EMTs and 911 dispatchers. It’s all part of a local celebration of National EMS Week.
The “Convoy of Champions” departs Worcester at 1:15 p.m. and will be escorted along the Massachusetts Turnpike by State Police with lights flashing.
At Fenway, there will be a flyover from two medical helicopters. Gov. Charlie Baker, Mayor Marty Walsh and Attorney General Maura Healey will share video tributes to those in the EMS field.
“The event takes on even greater significance this year because of the unprecedented response to the COVID-19 crisis from EMS professionals and their colleagues across the state’s medical community,” organizers said in a statement.
Yes, thank you EMS, this is touching and all, but who is paying for this? Government out of control. Wait until the corrupt fools on beacon hill raise your taxes to pay for their vanity.
RESIST