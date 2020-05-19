By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots would have to do a lot salary cap trimming if they want to add Cam Newton this offseason. They’d also have to change around their entire offense and veer away from young QB Jarrett Stidham to sign the veteran. Translation: It ain’t happening.
But that doesn’t mean the betting sites aren’t going to try to entice you into wagering a little cheddar on the prospect. Draftkings still has the Patriots are the most likely landing spot for the 2015 MVP, at 4-to-1 odds.
At+400, the Patriots are ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers (+600), the Washington Redskins (+700), Arizona Cardinals (+800) and Baltimore Ravens (+800).
The Patriots remain the longest of long shots to sign Newton, considering they already need to find some cap space to sign second-round pick Kyle Dugger. Newton may have to settle for a one-year, prove-it-to-me deal at short guaranteed money, but even that poses some massive hurdles for New England.
The Patriots also seem set to roll with Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer as their quarterbacks, with undrafted free agents J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke also on the depth chart, so signing Newton remains highly unlikely.