NEEDHAM (CBS) — A Needham preschool didn’t want their young graduates to miss out just because of the coronavirus pandemic. So on Tuesday, the Chestnut Children’s Center put together their first social distancing commencement.
“I’m so excited for summer!” said graduate Colby.
It was a ceremony on wheels. One by one the kids’ families drove by the decorated preschool picking up their diplomas, receiving a goody basket and the best wishes from their teachers.
“We’re trying to make the best of the situation,” one parents said. “Schools are closed, but we’re still trying to celebrate these little milestones.”
“It was really important to me and the teachers that we were able to offer some kind of closure and celebration of what had been a really great school year,” said Lauren Hentschel of the Chestnut Children’s Center.
The 40 5 and 6-year-olds who graduated Tuesday have missed their teachers during the shutdown, but are looking forward to the next school year.
“They’re resilient and strong and very adaptable, much more so than adults,” Hentschel said. “So I think they’re all doing ok.”
“This is just so heartwarming and special and something we’ll remember forever,” said parent Kristine Gaumitz.