BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 76 new coronavirus deaths and 873 additional cases on Tuesday. Health officials said there have now been 87,925 total cases with 5,938 deaths in the state.
As of Tuesday, there are 2,472 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 61 patients from Monday. Of those, 672 patients are currently in ICU.
There have been 476,940 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 7,741 new tests reported in the last 24 hours.
A total of 18,510 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Tuesday, 3,617 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 19,504 followed by Suffolk County with 16,825 cases, and Essex County with 12,748.
There have been 15,013 cases in people under 30, 39,871 cases in people between 30-59, 11,607 cases in people between 60-69, and 21,177 cases in people over 70.