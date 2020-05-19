BOSTON (CBS) — With professional sports leagues exploring different ways to come back during the coroavirus pandemic, a league made up of stars of yesteryear has decided to focus on 2021. The Big3, Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball league, has canceled its 2020 season and will focus on a return next year.
This would have been the league’s fourth season. CBS Sports will still hold the league’s broadcasting rights in 2021.
“The BIG3 always wants to deliver the best for our fans under safe conditions. Due to a confluence of issues including safety, uncertainty of testing, changing government regulations, insurance and liability issues, sponsor and advertiser challenges of their own, and the changing nature of the virus itself, the decision was made to focus on a great return in 2021,” the league said its announcement. “CBS Sports will continue as the BIG3’s television partner for the 2021 season with the games airing on the CBS Television Network, followed by encore presentations on CBS Sports Network.”
The Big3, which consists of 12 teams and included former Celtics Joe Johnson, Brian Scalabrine, Glen “Big Baby” Davis and Ricky Davis, usually tipped off after the NBA playoffs concluded in late June. But with the NBA schedule up in the air, there was no clear window for the Big3 to hold its 2020 campaign.