BOSTON (CBS) — There are those of us who believe we’ve seen every Tom Brady highlight there is to be seen. Yet ol’ Tommy Boy busted one out of the vault on Sunday that most of us never even knew existed.

The video came as Brady was getting excited to watch “The Last Dance” finale on ESPN. The quarterback posted a clip from a post-match interview when Brady teamed up with Michael Jordan to win MJ’s golf tournament.

Brady added the caption: “Be Like Mike!!”

Pretty sure ESPN could re-air this tournament in prime time tomorrow and get some ratings. pic.twitter.com/sLOE05aGJP — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) May 18, 2020

Brady, one of the most confident athletes on earth, seems almost starstruck at the start of his answer there, doesn’t he?

Some research tells us that this victory took place at the 2006 Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational in the Bahamas. This victory marked the first time Jordan had ever won his own tournament, after it was first played in 2001. Jordan would win it just once more when he paired up with Toni Kukoc in 2011, before the tournament was played in 2014 for the final time.

This wouldn’t be the final time that Brady and MJ teamed up in a tropical location to dominate a sporting event together, though the pickup basketball game years later only has a brief clip that made the rounds:

Fortunately, there’s much more from the golf tournament. Some quick digging online brings up some lengthy clips both from the course and of interviews with TB12 and MJ.

“We’re used to it. We haven’t done anything other than that,” Jordan said when asked about the pursuit of bringing home a trophy. “I mean, when you play, we all want to win. It’s no different out here on the golf course from when he plays football or when I play basketball. We want to win … and have a good time. But yeah, we want to win.”

While Brady was enjoying himself, he was only available to play that year because the Patriots’ dream of pulling off an MJ-like threepeat was dashed in Denver, thus freeing up Brady’s calendar. So while Brady enjoyed tasting the sweet victory of celebrity golf tourneys in the Caribbean, he made it clear that he didn’t want to make a habit out of failing to reach the Super Bowl.

“No, I don’t want to be back, actually,” Brady said on the course.

Of course, it’s possible that we all saw this when it happened, perhaps catching a 30-second highlight on “SportsCenter.” But it’s either faded in time to the millions upon millions of highlights and sporting events we’ve seen since then, or we didn’t quite appreciate what was taking place before us: The greatest and the greatest, paired up to create some greatness.