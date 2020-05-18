(New England Living) – Comfort, health, environmental sustainability and cost savings ~ there are numerous reasons to embrace a zero-energy home.
Constructed (or renovated) to be so well-insulated, air tight, and energy efficient, net-zero energy structures are designed to produce as much power as they use, giving their owners net-zero heating and cooling costs, while still being tied to a local utility grid. The Net-Zero Energy Coalition estimates the US currently has around 17,000 net-zero energy single-family or multi-family homes, but that number is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years.
Another aspect is the quality of air inside the new homes. Dual HEPA filtration system, and the air tight energy standards really means the air is the freshest, cleanest air possible. These are dream homes for anyone, but especially someone with allergies.
