(New England Living) – The town of 18,000 is currently in the throes of reinvigorated notoriety as the setting for a particularly beloved story: Concord native Louisa May Alcott’s novel Little Women. The most recent film version of the book, directed by Greta Gerwig and nominated for six Academy Awards, and won one, for Best Costume Design, used Alcott’s hometown as a base for production.
During the filming, which took place in 2018, many of the cast and crew needed to find local homes to stay in, and the Senkler, Pasley & Dowcett team, which in addition to Pasley includes Peggy Dowcett and founder and president Brigitte Senkler, was instrumental in assisting the production team.
