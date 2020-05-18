CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A Cambridge biotech company reported encouraging news Monday on its efforts to develop a potential coronavirus vaccine. Moderna said a small group of participants who received the vaccine developed antibodies at a level similar to those who have recovered from COVID-19.
Eight people in the initial Phase 1 study given 25 micrograms and 100 micrograms of the mRNA-1273 vaccine produced antibodies “at or above levels” seen in recovered patients. When tested on mice, it “provided full protection against viral replication in the lungs.”
“These interim Phase 1 data, while early, demonstrate that vaccination with mRNA-1273 elicits an immune response of the magnitude caused by natural infection starting with a dose as low as 25 µg,” said Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tal Zaks in a statement. “When combined with the success in preventing viral replication in the lungs of a pre-clinical challenge model at a dose that elicited similar levels of neutralizing antibodies, these data substantiate our belief that mRNA-1273 has the potential to prevent COVID-19 disease and advance our ability to select a dose for pivotal trials.”
Summary of our SARS-CoV-2 #vaccine (mRNA-1273) interim Phase 1 data. Read more: https://t.co/aIq34ullAh #mRNA pic.twitter.com/BVbYuWTkOy
— Moderna (@moderna_tx) May 18, 2020
Moderna said the vaccine was “generally safe and well tolerated.” There was one “grade 3 adverse event” for those receiving the 25 and 100 microgram dosage, and that was a participant who developed redness around the injection site.
Last week, Moderna received fast track approval from the FDA as it moves on to Phase 2 of the study.
“If we are successful we hope to know that in the late fall and early winter.” Dr. Anthony Fauci said of the Moderna trials while last week at a Senate hearing on coronavirus.
Moderna’s vaccine is one of eight currently in clinical development.