BOSTON (CBS) – Though Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced plans for the state’s phased coronavirus reopening on Monday, it is not yet clear in what capacity schools will reopen in the fall. State officials said details about how school buildings can reopen will be shared “in the weeks to come.”
Read: Massachusetts Plan For Reopening
All school buildings in Massachusetts have been closed since March. Baker initially said that schools would be closed through April 7, but later extended his order through May 4, and then again through the end of the academic year.
Related: Here’s How Massachusetts Will Reopen Under Governor Charlie Baker’s Plan
Students have been learning remotely with buildings closed.
“We are developing plans for summer learning programs and the next school year and closely tracing the progression of the virus as part of the reopening process,” Page 24 of the state’s reopening plan indicates.
Schools will continue to offer essential non-educational services, such as take-out and food delivery to students and families.
According to the plan, colleges and universities in the state will develop customized reopening plans in the coming weeks.
In the first phase of plans for higher education, colleges and universities can repopulate research labs and medical, dental, veterinary and allied health clinical education and services.
In Phases 2 and 3, schools can develop plans for course delivery “which will likely involve a combination of in-person and remote learning in order to allow for social distancing on campus.”