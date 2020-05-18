BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to allow some businesses in Massachusetts to reopen Monday and construction sites, manufacturing and places of worship appear to be on the list.
Baker will have details in a formal announcement at the State House at 11 a.m.
In a memo sent to cities and towns this weekend, the Massachusetts Municipal Association said construction, manufacturing and houses of worship will be three of the first sectors allowed to reopen Monday, two months after all non-essential businesses were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Each will have to meet specific safety standards to stay open.
For construction and manufacturing, that means face coverings for all workers, unless it poses a safety hazard and hand washing stations have to be setup at all sites.
For places of worship, the guidelines state they have to limit the number of people to 40% capacity, masks need to be worn by anyone over the age of 5 unless there’s a medical issue, everyone who doesn’t live in the same home has to be seated at least 6 feet apart, and attendees should reserve a spot online to keep capacity.
The memo also said Baker will announce other “sectors, industries, and activities that will be permitted to open at a later date in Phase 1.”
The governor said the state’s reopening will occur in four phases: “start, cautious, vigilant” and “new normal.”