BOSTON (CBS) — A new bill filed in the Massachusetts State House this week looks to make personal protective equipment exempt from state sales tax.
The state exempts clothing from sales tax but protective gear doesn’t fall under that category.
State Rep. Josh Cutler created the bill. He said the move could reduce costs for those who need to regularly buy PPE.
“It actually makes the masks less expensive for the consumer, not paying the sales tax. I think it sends a message that we think this is an important thing to do with our public policy and we want to make this easier and more accessible and more affordable for people.”
The bill is currently in the House Rules Committee. A hearing date to discuss it has not yet been.