BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials announced 1,042 new coronavirus cases and 65 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Monday. The Department of Public Health said there have now been 87,052 total cases with 5,862 deaths in the state.
A total of 469,199 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus, with 8,373 new tests were reported in the last 24 hours.
As of Monday, there are 2,533 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 64 patients from Sunday.
A total of 18,257 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Monday, 3,574 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 19,345 followed by Suffolk County with 16,671 cases, and Essex County with 12,587.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.
There have been 14,739 cases in people under 30, 39,455 cases in people between 30-59, 11,544 cases in people between 60-69, and 21,049 cases in people over 70.