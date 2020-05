Cedric Maxwell Doesn't Think Michael Jordan Is The GOATMany consider Michael Jordan the GOAT. Cedric Maxwell is not one of those people.

UCLA Hiring Athletic Director Martin Jarmond Away From Boston CollegeBoston College is in need of a new athletic director. Martin Jarmond is heading to Los Angeles.

Does 'The Last Dance' Offer Glimpse Of Patriots' Future? New England Better Hope NotWill the '90s Bulls serve as a picture of what to expect for the Patriots? Belichick, Robert Kraft, and all of New England have to hope that that's not the case.

Dropkick Murphys Will Stream Charity Concert, Performed At An Empty Fenway ParkFenway Park is empty at the moment, with no fans filling in to watch their beloved Red Sox. But that doesn't mean the Dropkick Murphys can't bring down the house at the famous ballpark.

Sports Final: Reasons To Feel Optimistic About Jarrett Stidham, Other Young Patriots On OffenseMike Reiss will make you feel a little better about the Patriots offense in 2020.