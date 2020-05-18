Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police officers helped save an infant who stopped breathing on Sunday.
The officers received a 911 call around 10:45 p.m. for a baby that was not breathing at a home on Bragdon Street in Roxbury.
Officers began CPR and cleared the baby’s airway. A short time later the baby began breathing and crying.
Boston EMS brought the infant to Boston Children’s Hospital for evaluation.
“We are grateful and relieved that the officers were equipped with the training to help this family and to save the baby’s life. Job well done!” said Boston Police.