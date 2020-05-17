Comments
WEYMOUTH (CBS) – The Norfolk District Attorney’s office announced that a Weymouth man was arrested Saturday night and charged with murdering his father.
District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Weymouth Police were called to Lochmere Ave. where William D. Walling Sr., 61, and William D. Walling Jr., 37, lived together.
Family members had gone by the home to check on the men’s well-being, and Morrissey said “the scene they observed led them to exit the home and contact police by 911 call.”
Police found the younger Walling in front of the home. Inside, the elder Walling was found and pronounced dead.
Walling Jr. was arrested and charged with murder. He is expected to be arraigned through Quincy District Court on Monday.