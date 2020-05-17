Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Police say a man threatened to stab a Rite Aid worker, then stole two 18 packs of Twisted Tea after he was told it was too late to purchase alcohol.
It happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at Rite Aid on McGregor Street in Manchester.
The man walked in and removed the Twisted Teas from a cooler. When an employee said it was past the time of night where they could legally sell the alcohol, the man allegedly “got upset and threatened to stab the employee.”
Police said the man did not show a weapon, but left with the two 18 packs.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.