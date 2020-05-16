BOSTON (CBS) — Severe storms in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday left trees down and thousands without power.

At the storm’s peak, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts were in the dark. As of early Saturday morning, that number was 16,828.

In Holyoke, 141 people were displaced after the roof was ripped off an apartment building. Two residents needed to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Several parked cars were damaged.

Downed tree branches created a mess in the area of Swain and Dunstable roads in Chelmsford.

Lots of damage in Westford. Several road closures. Looks straight line (possible microburst). Groton and Chelmsford also affected. pic.twitter.com/bV8StxqaS1 — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) May 16, 2020

Similar damage was reported in Westford where downed trees and powerlines were reported.

In Wilmont, N.H., State Police helped local fire departments remove a tree in the road.

#NHSP #TroopD assists local fire departments with the aftermath of the evening storm. High winds caused trees and wires to come down in Wilmont, #NH. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/EJFQIVvjcZ — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) May 16, 2020

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Southern N.H. Friday night. There have been no confirmed reports of a tornado touching down.