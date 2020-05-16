BOSTON (CBS) — One person is in custody after a police and a suspect shot at one another in a park in Boston’s South End Saturday afternoon. No one was shot.
Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said the 41-year-old suspect was allegedly seen threatening people with a gun on Northampton Street around 2:15 p.m. He ran away from officers who chased him into Chester Park.
“The suspect discharged his firearm at the responding Boston police officers,” Gross said. “Being in fear for their lives, they returned fire.”
Four officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation. No one, including the suspect, was hurt.
“A park? People around? And this guy fires in broad daylight? The officers still apprehended the suspect while he violently struggled. He was fighting all the way,” Gross said.
The man’s identity has not been released, but Gross said he is known to police and was released from prison in January.
A portion of the road near Shawmut and Columbus Ave. was still blocked by police as they investigated around 6 p.m.
