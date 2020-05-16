Comments
HYANNIS (CBS) — Searchers were combing the ocean off Pointe Gammon in Hyannis Saturday night looking for a missing squid fisherman.
The man was among two people in a 17-foot boat that somehow capsized around 7:45 p.m. A good samaritan rescued one man from the water and brought him safely to shore but the second man vanished in the waves.
The man is 55 years old, was wearing black and gray clothing and was not wearing a life jacket. The Coast Guard has joined local authorities in the search effort and a dive team is on scene.