Filed Under:Hyannis News

HYANNIS (CBS) — Searchers were combing the ocean off Pointe Gammon in Hyannis Saturday night looking for a missing squid fisherman.

The man was among two people in a 17-foot boat that somehow capsized around 7:45 p.m. A good samaritan rescued one man from the water and brought him safely to shore but the second man vanished in the waves.

The scene in Hyannis (Photo Courtesy: Robert Bastille)

The man is 55 years old, was wearing black and gray clothing and was not wearing a life jacket. The Coast Guard has joined local authorities in the search effort and a dive team is on scene.

 

