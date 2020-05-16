BOSTON (CBS) — With the Massachusetts reopening advisory board announcing their report Monday, workers are anxious.

Spontaneous Celebrations Program Director Mark Pelletier said now is the time for everyone to take responsibility in fighting the spread of COVID-19 and not rush to get back to work. He encouraged this by holding a small pro-social distance parade in Jamaica Plain Saturday afternoon.

“It’s possible to be creative and have fun in these difficult time. It’s just common sense to keep 6 feet apart,” he said.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is urging people to remain vigilant and continue social distancing and wearing masks. Pelletier said he wants to get back to work, but that now is not the time.

“If we got to go a week or two that’s okay, and I think opening incrementally with the things people need is the way to go,” he said.

Gov. Charlie Baker said work from home policies will be part the reopening phase.

“As we start to transition to slowly reopen our economy, it’s become more critical for remote work to continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Richie Bezjian is a co-owner of Leo’s Place Diner in Waltham. He’s concerned about how long it will take small businesses like his to be fully operational.

“This is what I love to do. This is my passion,” he said. “We also miss our customers. We miss our regulars. This is about more than just food.”

Bezjian said he’s also concerned about how his customers will react to social distancing in his diner. “People are going to be really nervous about coming into a public place where it’s congested,” he said.

The next steps for reopening the state will become clearer Monday.