



QUINCY (CBS) – Caryn Smith and Jennifer Ormond know what it’s like to be struggling financially right now during the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith had to close her Quincy clothing boutique Caryn’s Corner in March and Ormond’s Coffee Break Cafe had to move locations mid-pandemic.

Despite their own hardships, the women knew they wanted to give back. When Smith heard a Quincy food pantry was feeding 500 extra families, she and Ormond decided they would help raise money not only for the pantry but also for first responders and small business owners.

The women came up with South Shore Survival Bags, a stylish tote filled with goodies from local shops.

“I thought, ‘What would I want in a survival bag?’” Ormond told WBZ.

While some items in the bags are essential during a pandemic, like hand sanitizer and a face mask, other items are just essential to feeling normal, like a Soy Bean Candle, Al’s Local Honey and Strawberry-Mojito Jam, Purefections Chocolate, Coffee Break roasted coffee and a Fratelli’s Bakery cookie.

The totes are designed by Milton-based illustrator Holy Nichols with the simple message, “Together, apart,” and of the eleven businesses featured in the bag, eight are owned by women. Each bag costs $75 and proceeds will be donated to Quincy food pantries and first responders.

“It’s all feel good items and I think most people who purchase this are saying it’s a win-win. Many people wanna help small businesses, but they don’t know how. By purchasing this bag you are helping small business, the local food pantry, and you’re helping first responders,” Smith said.

Smith and Ormond purchase all the items themselves. The first 120 South Shore Survival Bags sold out within four days and Smith and Ormond says they are on track to sell a total of 300.

“By the time we got it all together it was a Sunday night and we were sold out by that Wednesday. One woman bought twelve bags and gave them to everyone in her neighborhood,” Smith said.

There are several ways to order a South Shore Survival Bag.

Call Caryn’s Corner Boutique at 617-770-0536 or email Caryn at caryncornr@aol.com.

Local deliveries are available or customers can choose curbside pickup at the following locations:

Caryn’s Corner

133 Beach Street, Quincy

Coffee Break Cafe

12 Old Colony Ave., Quincy

102 Franklin Street, Quincy

24 Central Ave., Milton

680 Truman Parkway, Hyde Park