PEMBROKE (CBS) – A Pembroke photographer is helping to reignite prom magic on the South Shore. Andy Illes is taking her camera and helping seniors get their magical shots. She is doing it for free, hoping to pass on the spirit of giving.

“It was very sudden. They came home from school one day expecting to go back in a couple weeks, and it was over. No prom. No graduation,” Illes said.

It was her niece’s disappointment that inspired Illes to create and capture anyway.

“I never expected for it to grow into what it has become. As of this morning I’ve done 39 shoots. Each shoot averages between two and a half to three hours,” she said.

Why let the perfect dress go unworn? Those smiles should still happen! Illes has been shooting socially-distanced prom photos up and down the South Shore, and across Massachusetts. The finished product: beautiful images of bright seniors, and a priceless memory.

“The fact she was willing to do this just out of the kindness of her heart and sacrifice her whole day and the gas of driving around just to make a complete strangers’ situation a better one. That was so unbelievable to me I really did feel like that was more memorable and more fun than prom would have ever been,” said Blackstone Valley Tech senior Holly Roberts.

That’s exactly why Illes is doing it.

“Being present for them and listening to what their stories are and what they’re dreams are or where they’re going,” Illes said. “I want to give them a memory that isn’t a cancellation. Give them something good to hold onto.”