LONDONDERRY, NH (CBS) – Like every other small business in New Hampshire, Poor Boy’s Diner has been barely hanging on. “It’s crazy times,” said owner Dave Fortier. “We had to lay everybody off.”
Take-out has been keeping the them afloat, but what used to be the Poor Boy’s parking lot is now covered with two massive tents. Starting Monday, New Hampshire will allow restaurants to have outdoor seating, with social distancing, of course.
“They won’t see me smile because I’ll have a mask on,” said Lisa Fortier. “But it’s going to be great, I absolutely can not wait.”
“It’s going to be a lot of work for the girls,” Dave Fortier said. “Running around back and forth a lot more than they’re used to.”
Just down the road, Twins Smoke Shop has set up a tent of their own. Owner Kurt Kendall has been doing curbside pickups, but is looking forward to having his customers back, sitting and talking and smoking cigars.
“We’re looking forward to seeing the people,” Kendall said. “Our employees are looking forward to seeing our customers. We’re anxious.”
On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker is expected to release plans to reopen businesses in Massachusetts.