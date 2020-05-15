



MILFORD, NH (CBS) – The Milford Drive-In is back in business, but with some changes that customers will notice almost immediately. Friday was opening night for the 2020 season.

The cars filing in was a welcome sight for owner Barry Scharmett. “It’s hope. That’s exactly what I’m looking at,” Scharmett said.

The grand opening comes after weeks of uncertainty. The Covid-19 pandemic prevented the drive-in from opening for the season back in March, but now, with Governor Chris Sununu’s blessing, it’s open for business.

“As long as they adhere to the rules, everybody’s going to have a great time,” Scharmett said.

Tickets are purchased online and scanned at the entrance of the drive-in. Customers are no longer allowed inside the concessions, capacity has been cut in half and masks are required.

For Barry Scharmett, the last requirement is personal as he’s currently undergoing cancer treatment. “I’m trying to keep myself protected, my employees protected as well as I want the customers protected,” Scharmett said.

And for the first customers of the year, the old screens mean life may be slowly getting back to normal.

“Oh I’m very excited, we love going to the movies,” said customer Jennifer Sauvageau. “We come here every summer so I’m very excited that they opened.”

“It’s something good you know. We get some form of it, we get that back at least,” said customer Jonathan Perez.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a kid so there’s a lot of nostalgia here for me,” said customer Robin Cushman. “The fact that everything is opening up again, it just kind of gives us hope.”

Demand is high right now for this welcome distraction. Tickets for the first weekend are already sold out.