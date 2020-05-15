



BOSTON (CBS) — As Massachusetts continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the public has plenty of questions. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of those sent to her email (drmallika@cbs.com) and Facebook and Twitter accounts.

I want know why all of these surgeries have been canceled. Mine was canceled and I’m in a lot of pain. – Trish, Canada

Not just in Canada. Elective and nonemergency surgeries have been postponed throughout the U.S. in an effort to protect patients, healthcare workers, and free up hospital beds. Hospitals are anxious to resume elective surgeries, but the ability will be based on the availability of testing, PPE, and a plan to prioritize and schedule these backlogged procedures.

If there are 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported on a given day, how far back did the ‘new cases’ actually come in contact with the virus? – Bill, Northbridge

The average time between when a person is exposed to the virus and when they develop symptoms is about five days but, it can range from 2-14 days. And remember, not everyone who is infected is getting tested, so the number of new cases probably significantly underestimates the actual number of people infected at a given time.

Is there any evidence that having an up to date flu shot and the pneumonia shot might help mitigate in any way the effects of COVID-19? – Mike

Neither the flu vaccine nor the pneumonia shot will protect you from the coronavirus, but both are important. Everyone should get the annual flu shot to protect them against the flu. And in general, people over 65 should get the pneumonia vaccine to protect them from bacterial pneumonia.

I see people hanging their coats outside in the sun, especially after they have gone into a supermarket. Is this necessary? – Jack

Experts say clothing, like a coat, is unlikely to pose a threat unless you’ve been sneezed or coughed on directly or unless you have rubbed up against something that’s contaminated. If you think your clothing is soiled, you should wash it. And more importantly, wash your hands well when you return home.