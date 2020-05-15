BOSTON (CBS) — Martin Jarmond became Boston College’s athletic director in 2017, arriving in The Heights with grand visions. Those goals may not have a chance to be realized.
Jarmond is a finalist for the vacant athletic director job at UCLA, according to the LA Times and The Boston Globe.
Jarmond is a finalist for the job along with UNLV’s Desiree Reed-Francois, while Penn’s M. Grace Calhoun is a “fringe candidate” who “would be considered only if negotiations were to break down with the frontrunners” according to the LA Times.
Like Jarmond, Reed-Francois also took her job in 2017.
Jarmond, 40, became the youngest athletic director in the Power Five conferences when he took over for Brad Bates in 2017. Having been an assistant AD at Ohio State and Michigan State, his Power Five experience helped him land the job. He has since hired Jeff Hafley as the head football coach, replacing Steve Addazio.
“The more I learned about Boston College and the opportunity and what’s going on — this momentum, this period — I was like, I need to be a part of that, I want to be a part of that,” Jarmond said when he took the job in Chestnut Hill. “I want to lead and be the difference-maker I think I can be for Boston College. So that was what was attractive.”
Per the reports, an announcement on the final decision for UCLA could come soon.