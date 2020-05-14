Comments
AGAWAM (CBS) — If you want to visit Six Flags this summer, a reservation will be required. The theme park company says all visitors will need to book a specific date and time to go.
Guests will only be allowed in during designated time slots to maintain social distancing. The company has not announced any opening dates for its 26 theme parks.
“By having guests pre-register before they visit, we can plan ahead with proper staffing and sanitization measures, including ensuring that guests and team members maintain safe social distancing throughout the day,” CEO Mike Spanos said in a statement.
Members and season pass holders will get first dibs on the time slots when the parks open.