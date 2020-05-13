Mark Teixeira Sides With Owners Over Players In MLB's Efforts To Save SeasonMark Teixeira -- who made over $200 million to play baseball -- says the players should be willing to sacrifice whatever is necessary to make baseball happen in 2020.

NBA Players Poll Shows 'Overwhelming' Support For Returning To PlayA person familiar with the results of poll of NBA players taken by their union says there would be "overwhelming" support for any plan that has this season resuming in a safe way amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bidding On Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI Ring Surpasses $1 MillionIf you want to win Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring, you're going to have to pony up a pretty penny. Lots and lots of pretty pennies.

Numbers Released For Patriots' Undrafted Free Agents' Guaranteed MoneyThis year, the team signed 15 undrafted free agents. It's likely that only a couple of them end up on the roster. While it's too soon to tell which players might end up making it, a peek at their guaranteed money might prove helpful.

Report: Fight Between MLB, Players Is 'Going To Be Ugly' As Sport Pushes For ReturnAmerica is eager for baseball to return during this coronavirus pandemic. Whether or not Major League Baseball and its players are willing to make it happen remains a question.