BOSTON (CBS) — Mayor Marty Walsh shared some uplifting news during his briefing on Wednesday – he said Boston did not report any coronavirus deaths the day before.
“533 people have passed way, that’s the same number as Monday,” Walsh said. “A day with no deaths to report is certainly a good day, but we still have work to do if we want to see that every day.”
A day with no new deaths to report is a good day, but we still have work to do. If we want to see more days like that, we must practice #socialdistancing, wash our hands often, disinfect surfaces and only go out for essentials.
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 13, 2020
Boston has reported 11,168 coronavirus cases in total, including 62 new ones Tuesday. The city has also confirmed 3,805 recoveries, a number that is “going up faster” as data comes in from the state’s contact tracing program.
“The physical social distancing is working, there’s no question about it,” Walsh said.
Massachusetts as a whole reported 33 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday. The Department of Public Health noted Tuesday that “due to a later reporting deadline on Monday, May 11, some deaths that might have been included in today’s report were instead included in yesterday’s report.”