BOSTON (CBS) – The Department of Public Health announced 174 new coronavirus deaths and 1,165 additional cases in the state on Wednesday. Health officials said there have now been 80,497 total cases with 5,315 deaths to date in Massachusetts.
There were 8,536 new tests reported in the last day, for a total of 410,032 people in Massachusetts who have been tested for coronavirus.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.
As of Wednesday, there are 3,101 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 26 patients from Tuesday. Four percent of all current cases in Massachusetts are hospitalized.
A total of 17,076 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Wednesday, 3,236 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 18,201, followed by Suffolk County with 15,587 cases, and Essex County with 11,703.
There have been 13,198 cases in people under 30, 36,459 cases in people between 30-59, 10,721 cases in people between 60-69, and 19,881 cases in people over 70.