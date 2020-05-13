BOSTON (CBS) — Wondering how many coronavirus cases are in your community? Massachusetts released the latest town-by-town numbers on Wednesday.
Boston has the most cases with 11,551. Worcester is now second with 3,549. But other communities have even higher rates of infection per 100,000 residents.
Chelsea, with its high percentage of essential workers, continues to have by far the highest infection rate at 6,404 cases per 100,000 residents. The state average is 1,155 cases per 100,000 people.
Other communities with an infection rate of more than 2,000 cases per 100,000 residents are Brockton (3,490), Everett (2,814), Lynn (2,809), Lawrence (2,701), Revere (2,303), Randolph(2,300) and Danvers (2,157).
The state is not reporting numbers in towns with fewer than five cases.