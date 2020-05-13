Comments
HYDE PARK (CBS) – The body found over the weekend inside a bag in a wooded area near Enneking Parkway in Hyde Park has been identified as Alenny Matos, who was reported missing in February.
When Matos went missing, Boston Police said the 38-year-old had last been seen in the area of Spencer Street in Dorchester. At the time of her disappearance, Matos was on her way to Bullard Street but never arrived.
Matos’ body was found on Saturday. Sources told WBZ-TV a purse was also found inside the bag.
Boston Police said an autopsy conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office to find the cause and manner of death was undetermined.